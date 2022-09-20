Child porn, rape videos 'available freely' on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women issues summons

Photo: Twitter/ @SwatiMaliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday summoned Twitter India Policy Head and Delhi Police over tweets on the platform depicting child pornography and rape videos of women and children.

The DCW took suo moto cognizance of several tweets on the social media platform which are openly posting videos and photographs of sexual acts which involve children. While most tweets have photographs of children completely naked, many also depicted brutal rape and other types of non-consensual sexual activities involving children and women, the commission said.

The DCW issued summons to Delhi Police seeking an FIR in the matter. It has also recommended that the children and women visible in the videos be identified and helped.

"Shockingly, some of these videos even depicted rape with children and women while they were asleep! Some of the Twitter accounts engaging in these criminal acts appear to be running a racket wherein they seek money for providing pornographic and rape videos of children from other users of the social media platform," DCW said in a press briefing.

A list of such tweets has been shared by the Commission with Twitter and Delhi Police.

"I am shocked with the kind of rape and child pornographic videos available freely on Twitter. The nauseating material needs to be immediately removed from Twitter and FIR should be registered by Delhi Police in the matter. Systems must be developed so that all such videos are immediately deleted and the perpetrators reported to the law enforcement agencies. Twitter must be held accountable for this filthy and objectionable content being available and even sold on its platform," said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

DCW has sought reasons from Twitter as to why these tweets were neither reported nor deleted. It has also asked for data on how many such tweets are currently available on the platform. Twitter has been asked for data on how many such tweets it identified, deleted and reported in the last 4 years and SOPs related to action against such content on the platform.

(With inputs from IANS)