Chhath Puja 2019: Important dates, significance & legends

The four-day long Chhath Puja celebrations will start from tomorrow with Nahay Khay. The festival, which is celebrated across various states primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, will begin tomorrow and will be concluded on Sunday after devotees offer 'arhgya' to the rising Sun and end their 36-hour long fast.

In the midst of the folk songs, delicious sweets and exotic fruits, people rush to the ghats to celebrate.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali.

Significance

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Chhath does not involve any idol worship.

Legends related to Chhath puja

According to Hindu mythology, Draupadi, the common wife of the Pandavas, was unhappy and troubled. In order to get rid of suffering, she was advised to pray Sun God and observe Chhath Puja. She observed the fast and got rid of her sufferings. Another story about the festival revolves around Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. It is believed that the Goddess observed this fast after she returned home after spending 14 years in exile. From that particular day, devotees started celebrating the festival.

Day one of the festival is called Nahai Khai, which begins with devotees taking the holy dip in Ganga River. On the next day, devotees observe a full-day fast which is completed in the evening after praying to the sun and the moon during sunset. The third day is called 'pehla argha' or 'sandhya argha'. The devotees and their families go to the river bank and offer prasad to the Sun God during sunset and pray for happiness and prosperity.

On the fourth and the last day, which is also is known as 'doosra argha', devotees offer their prayers to the Sun God on the river banks before the sunrise and conclude their fast and eat special prasad and delicacies made for the festival.

Important dates

31st October- Nahay Khay

1st November- Kharna

2nd November- Sandhya Arghya

3rd November- Usha Arghya