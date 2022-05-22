Chennai techie dies due to excess 'consumption of alcohol' at illegal rave party at mall

A Chennai police officer said that the victim had consumed an unhealthy amount of alcohol.

Chennai: A 22-year-old man, employed with an information technology firm in Chennai, died due to what the police called heavy drinking. They said he consumed excess alcohol at an illegal rave party in a popular mall, on Saturday night. The police raided the bar The Great Indian Gathering after the incident and sealed the establishment. They claimed it was operating without a valid licence.

A Chennai police officer said that the victim had consumed an unhealthy amount of alcohol, leading to his death. The officer said the victim was a native of Madipakkam. His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

The police have launched a probe to ascertain if any harmful substance other than liquor was served to the participants of the rave party.

Those who had been partying were asked to leave the venue. 844 liquor bottles were seized by the police.

Investigation revealed the party was conducted by inviting people to register themselves through a mobile application.

With inputs from PTI