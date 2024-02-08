Chennai schools get bomb threat emails, students sent back home

According to the Police, the bomb threat e-mails were received in schools around the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits.

In a shocking turn of events, several schools in Chennai, Tamil Nadu received bomb threat emails this morning, the police said. The police also reached the schools with bomb disposal squads. In view of this incident, students in these schools were sent back home with their parents.

They further claim that teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails.

"Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits. GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails," the police wrote on X.

“Public are requested not to panic,” it further added.

