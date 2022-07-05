Chennai: Ola driver kills techie after argument over OTP

File photo

A 33-year-old techie was allegedly beaten to death by an Ola cab driver in a dispute over a delay in entering the one-time password (OTP) before boarding the cab on Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased Umendar, a resident of Guduvancheri, was a software developer working in Coimbatore. He was with his wife, children and other family members when the incident took place.

On Sunday, when the family was returning home after watching a movie in a Coimbatore mall, his wife booked a cab.

When the cab arrived, there was some confusion over the OTP. The cab driver then asked Umendra, his wife and children to get out of the vehicle and first confirm the OTP, officials said.

During the incident, the driver, Ravi, allegedly punched the man several times after an altercation broke out between the two over the issue. While getting down, Umendra slammed the door of the cab which led to a heated argument between the two.

The driver first threw his phone at Umendra and then started punching him. Subsequently, Umendra collapsed and was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The cab driver has been arrested on murder charges and an investigation is underway.

