Covid 4th wave: Chennai makes masks mandatory, check safety protocols issued

Covid-19 cases are on a rise in India. Looking at the increasing numbers, some guidelines have been issued in Chennai. The Chennai Corporation on Monday made wearing of marks mandatory in all public places and all shopping malls, theaters and places of worship have been asked to ensure that huge crowds do not gather.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a rise in the Covid numbers in recent times. For the third consecutive day on Sunday, the state reported over 2,000 new infections with 2,672 registered cases. Two returnees from Maldives, pushed the overall tally of active cases in the state to 34,82,775. There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 38,026.

Chennai registered 1,072 new cases followed by Chengalpet 373, Coimbatore 145, Tiruvallur 131 and Tiruchirappalli 104, while the remaining were spread across districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with two fresh cases. Due to the sudden rise in cases, safety protocols have been announced by the Chennai Corporation.

Centre's new Covid Directives

Centre advise states to rapidly accelerate the vaccination coverage especially of the 60 plus elderly population, and second dose among 12-17 population group.

To accelarate the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak2.0' drive needs a strong push.

Central government noted that the uptake in second and precaution doses in many states reporting the present surge was low.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr Vinod Paul advised Assam, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal reporting spike in COVID-19 cases to be watchful of the emerging pandemic situation.

Focus on strengthening proactive surveillance as per the Revised Surveillance Strategy issued by Union Health Ministry.

Surveillance of incoming inter-national travellers, community-based surveillance, sentinel site surveillance (health facility-based surveillance and lab-based surveillance) and whole genome sequencing as per four-fold strategy.

States advised to scan for and report all SARI and ILI cases from all district hospitals, major private hospitals and medical colleges across the districts, and keep a close watch on those geographies where these clusters are emerging.