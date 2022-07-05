Uttar Pradesh: 12-year-old cancer patient made Prayagraj Police ADG for a day

Photo: Twitter/ADGzonPrayagraj

To boost the morale of a 12-year-old cancer patient, the Prayagraj police made him the Additional Director General (ADG) of the district for a day.

The boy, Harsh Dubey, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh`s Prayagraj and he was also gifted a body kit.

While sitting on the chair of ADG, the 12-year-old asked questions about the police functioning and also browsed the documents.

The police officers on duty also saluted him. Top police officers posed for photographs with the "little ADG".

Harsh's father, Sanjay Dubey, is an e-rickshaw driver. When he noticed his son sitting on chair of ADG, the ADG Prem Prakash said, "When I came to know about the plight of the 12-year-old boy suffering from cancer through the social workers helping cancer patients in the city, I then decided to take measures to boost the morale of the minor boy."



Harsh performed all works being carried out by an ADG rank police official in his office.



His father thanked senior police officials, team of doctors treating his son and social activist Pankaj Rizwani for their efforts to encourage his son for positive vibes and fast recovery. The doctors team also assured full medical assistance to the little boy.



Senior oncologist of Kamla Nehru Hospital and Padma Shree awardee, B. Paul, who is also treating the boy, said, "Cancer patients must have patience and courage. Cancer is termed as an incurable disease but if right treatment on right time is offered to the patient, it can be cured."

(With inputs from IANS)

