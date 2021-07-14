Changes in Congress leadership: Kamal Nath to be working president, Rahul Gandhi to lead party in LS?

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Congress is preparing for some major changes. Party Interim President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Strategic Group, in which several key decisions may be taken.

As per sources cited by Zee News, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior leader Kamal Nath may be given a big responsibility and he might be made the working president of Congress party. It may be noted that Kamal Nath is among the leaders close to the Gandhi family and has proved to be a troubleshooter on many occasions.

In the meeting of the Parliamentary Strategic Group, the interim president of the party, Sonia Gandhi, can be made the permanent president. It may be recalled that after facing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of party president. After this, Sonia Gandhi became the interim president of the party, but so far she has not been able to elect the permanent president of the Congress.

According to sources, Congress may replace Adhir Ranjan Choudhary with Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha before the monsoon session of Parliament commencing from July 19. However, it will be decided in the Parliamentary Strategic Group meeting will also depend on if Rahul Gandhi is ready to take the leadership of the party in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, election strategist Prashant Kumar had met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. After this meeting, speculations are being made that Kishor is preparing a big plan for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. This meeting took place at the residence of a Congress MP in Delhi, where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had reached to attend the meeting. At the same time, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had virtually attended the meeting.