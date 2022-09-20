Chandigarh University video case: Was the accused woman 'blackmailed'? WhatsApp chats bring spotlight on fourth accused

Protests at Chandigarh University in Mohali

Having arrested three accused in connection with the Chandigarh University video case, the Punjab Police SIT is set to summon a fourth accused for questioning , who may have “blackmailed” the accused hosteller for shooting obscene videos of other women students.

The SIT questioned today the three arrested accused -- the woman student and two men from Himachal Pradesh -- and also found some purported screenshots of WhatsApp chats on the mobile phone of the woman, which suggested that she was being “blackmailed”.

A senior police official said they are waiting for the forensic report of the mobile phone which will throw light on the complete WhatsApp chat to corroborate this.

Meanwhile, according to a News18 report, the accused woman received multiple calls from a domestic state phone number which has been traced back to a man, who is now said to be fourth accused in the case.

The report quoted sources claiming that the woman had shared some random photographs of other women from the hostel with the fourth accused, but those were not objectionable, rather some random ones of women sitting on their beds or roaming in the corridor. The woman attempted to shoot objectionable videos of other girls, but they were not shot properly, sources added.

Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday night over the issue. Some students even claimed that the videos recorded by the woman student were even leaked.

The Punjab Police had on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations levelled by the students of university.

Police had earlier said the arrested student shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old "boyfriend" and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

University authorities too rejected as "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several woman students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode. The students, however, had accused the university authorities of "suppressing facts".