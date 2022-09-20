Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Chandigarh University video case: Was the accused woman 'blackmailed'? WhatsApp chats bring spotlight on fourth accused

A senior police official said they are waiting for the forensic report of the mobile phone which will throw light on the complete WhatsApp chat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Chandigarh University video case: Was the accused woman 'blackmailed'? WhatsApp chats bring spotlight on fourth accused
Protests at Chandigarh University in Mohali

Having arrested three accused in connection with the Chandigarh University video case, the Punjab Police SIT is set to summon a fourth accused for questioning , who may have “blackmailed” the accused hosteller for shooting obscene videos of other women students. 

The SIT questioned today the three arrested accused -- the woman student and two men from Himachal Pradesh -- and also found some purported screenshots of WhatsApp chats on the mobile phone of the woman, which suggested that she was being “blackmailed”. 

A senior police official said they are waiting for the forensic report of the mobile phone which will throw light on the complete WhatsApp chat to corroborate this.

Meanwhile, according to a News18 report, the accused woman received multiple calls from a domestic state phone number which has been traced back to a man, who is now said to be fourth accused in the case. 

The report quoted sources claiming that the woman had shared some random photographs of other women from the hostel with the fourth accused, but those were not objectionable, rather some random ones of women sitting on their beds or roaming in the corridor. The woman attempted to shoot objectionable videos of other girls, but they were not shot properly, sources added. 

Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday night over the issue. Some students even claimed that the videos recorded by the woman student were even leaked.

The Punjab Police had on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations levelled by the students of university.

Police had earlier said the arrested student shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old "boyfriend" and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

University authorities too rejected as "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several woman students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode. The students, however, had accused the university authorities of "suppressing facts". 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.