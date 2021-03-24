Centre urges states and UTs to impose restrictions on public observation of festivals

Amidst rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Centre has expressed its concern regarding public celebrations of upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Easter. In a letter written to the chief secretaries and administrators of States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised them to consider imposing restrictions on public gatherings.

In a letter, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja said that the battle against COVID-19 is at a critical juncture, with the rising number of cases and deaths being reported in many states and UTs in the recent past.

Union Health Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja wrote, "In view of upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings."

The order also read that any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19 may result in "losing the impetus and benefits that the country has gained so far in managing the virus".

Ahuja stressed that strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and gatherings is the "key to break the chain of transmission" and reduce the incidence of cases in the country.

Some states and Union Territories including Delhi and Chandigarh have already imposed a ban on public celebrations of Holi and Shab-e-Barat. On March 23, Delhi saw a sharp spike in cases with 1,101 new cases being reported in a single day.

What Delhi government order says

In NCT Delhi, no public celebrations and gatherings will be allowed in public places, public grounds, public parks, markets, or religious places.

In case any person is found violating the aforesaid instructions, the defaulting person shall be punished under applicable laws.

COVID-19 cases update

Coronavirus cases have been increasing drastically in the last two weeks as per the Union Health Ministry data.

India registered over 47,262 COVID-19 cases and 275 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

India's total COVID-19 cases tally has risen to 1,17,34,058 while the death toll has gone up to 1,60,441.

Notably, this is the sharpest single-day spike registered in India in over 4 months.

A total of 23,64,38,861 samples for COVID-19 have been tested up to March 23, 2021, with 10,25,628 samples been tested on Tuesday.