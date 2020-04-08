Centre asks states to ensure availability of essential goods during coronavirus lockdown by invoking EC Act

To maintain a smooth supply of essential items in the country, the Central Government has asked states to invoke the Essential Commodities (EC) Act 1955 to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

In a letter to all state chief secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said measures under the EC Act include fixing of stock limits, capping of prices, enhancing production, inspection of accounts of dealers and other such actions.

India is under complete 21-day nationwide lockdown which will end on April 14.

"There have been reports of loss of production due to various factors, especially reduction in labour supply. In this situation, there is a possibility of inventory building/hoarding and black marketing, profiteering, and speculative trading, resulting in price rise of essential goods. The states have been asked to take urgent steps to ensure availability of these commodities at fair prices for the public at large," the Home Ministry said in a press release.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution is authorizing states and Union Territories to notify orders under the EC Act, 1955 by relaxing the requirement of the prior concurrence of the Central Government up to June 30, 2020.

Earlier, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had brought hand sanitizer and masks (2-ply, 3-ply variety and N95) under the purview of the EC Act.

Offences under the EC Act are criminal offences and may result in imprisonment of 7 years or fine or both. States and Union Territories may also consider detention of offenders under the Prevention of Black-marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier used the Disaster Management Act to allow manufacturing, production, transport and other related supply-chain activities in respect of essential goods like foodstuff, medicines and medical equipment during the 21-day lockdown.