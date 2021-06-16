Case against Twitter for spreading fake news on Loni incident, police rules out communal angle

Ghaziabad: A case has been registered against Twitter India in connection with the beating of an elderly man in Loni, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A probe in the matter is underway and an Investigating Officer (IO) has been appointed. If the IO feels that Twitter India has to be called for questioning, a notice will be issued.

On this matter, Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak said that those who tweeted, their intentions were malicious. The tweet was later deleted. Attempts were made to incite communal sentiments. We have the details. We are investigating and Will take action against everyone in accordance with the rules.

Pathak confirming that no communal angle was found in the incident, adding that three persons have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against nine, including Twitter and Twitter India.

He further said that the tweets have been deleted to avoid action. "If we had come to know the facts in the early stages, this would not have happened. Those who are under investigation, action will be taken against them. Some more names will be added. Some more sections will also be added. The cyber cell of Ghaziabad is verifying. The role of the elderly will also be investigated. He gave a false statement even though he knew the accused," he said.

Stating that it is a case of personal dispute over an amulet, the Ghaziabad SSP said that while three persons have already been jailed, teams are working to nab the other accused persons. He further said, "During inquiry no communal angle found. As per them (accused), it`s a case of a personal dispute over an amulet. We arrested and jailed 3 accused who thrashed him. Teams are working to arrest other accused."

For the uninitiated, an elderly man was beaten up by some people and his beard was cut. After which the elder had alleged that he was forcibly asked to chant Jai Shri Ram. When he refused, he was beaten up and his beard was cut. A video then went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man.