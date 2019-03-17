Carrying on former PM Morarji Desai's legacy

Madhukeshwar Desai, 31, formerly CEO of Mumbai Center for International Arbitration, was named one of the World's 100 most influential young leaders by a global policy platform. Desai is the great-grandson of former prime minister late Moraraji Desai.

Madhukeshwar is one of the 13 members of BJP's social media team, which was announced on January 6, 2018, by BJP national president Amit Shah. He is the only person from Maharashtra appointed in this team apart from Sham Jaju who is heading the team. Jaju has been living in Delhi for many years and was a trusted name who was in-charge of 11 Ashok Road, the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

"We will be using all the social platforms for reaching out effectively to over 15 crore first-time voters in the country," Madhukeshwar tells DNA.

Desai, after pursuing school education partly in Mumbai and then in Bangalore, studied law at Christ College in Bangalore and became a lawyer.

He organised student events under the name 'The Young Leaders Collective' while in college. The events focused on political sensitisation and student-related issues. Madhukeshwar was approached by both BJP and Congress to join the party. He says he chose BJP because of the party's ideology.

In 2011, he started working with the BJP informally. Madhukeshwar accompanied former deputy prime minister LK Advani on his 'Jan Chetana Yatra' for 40 days across 23 states. He assisted in researching and writing on the topic of black money, corruption and inflation for Advani's speeches as well as later contributed towards a White Paper on black money. He was appointed the National Vice President of the BJYM in May 2013, the youngest in the history of the party. He was also given the charge of Bihar.

He toured extensively across Bihar, strengthening the organisation at the grassroot level. After 2015, he was given the charge of Kerala and besides working in Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar, for the 2014 General Elections, he worked specifically in the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, which BJP won for the first time. The BJP rewarded Madhukeshwar for his work, and re-appointed him as the National Vice President of the BJYM in 2017 for a second consecutive term.

As a professional lawyer, Madhukeshwar set up the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration in 2016 and currently serves as its CEO.

He was also part of the core team responsible for bringing Global Citizen Festival to Mumbai which saw a crowd attendance of over 80,000 people, with over $5.8 billion committed towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In 2017, Madhukeshwar was elected as the Vice-Chair of the International Young Democrat Union, which is a union of 71 democratic countries, bringing together young leaders from across the world. With his election to the IYDU board, this will be the first time that India will find representation at this forum.

Madhukeshwar also works with the Maharashtra government on the International Financial Services Centre coming up at the BKC. The MCIA is the product of a joint effort between the Maharashtra government, the international and domestic arbitration community, and the business community.