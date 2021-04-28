Canada to provide Rs 60 crore to India to combat COVID-19 second wave
The Canadian government has announced to provide help of 10 million Canadian dollars (about Rs 60 crore) to India to fight the second wave of coronavirus that has resulted in a grim situation.
File: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (Reuters photo)
Canadian minister Karina Gould took to microblogging website Twitter on Tuesday night to confirm the development.
"Announced today: We are providing $10 million through the @redcrosscanada to the @IndianRedCross to support people in India as they combat COVID19," she tweeted.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also retweeted the tweet with the caption: "Right now, the people of India are facing a tragic situation. To help with everything from ambulance services to buying personal protective equipment, we`re contributing $10 million to @IndianRedCross through @RedCrossCanada. We stand ready to donate extra medical supplies, too."
Right now, the people of India are facing a tragic situation. To help with everything from ambulance services to buying personal protective equipment, we’re contributing $10 million to @IndianRedCross through @RedCrossCanada. We stand ready to donate extra medical supplies, too. https://t.co/YUuJTGSIoGApril 28, 2021
COVID-19 infections continue to spread rapidly despite lockdowns in many parts of the country. More than 3 lakh corona cases have been reported in India for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday. India reported a record number of 3,60,960 cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry`s data released on Wednesday morning.
According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,79,97,267 persons have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, out of which 1,48,17,371 people have fully recovered after defeating the virus.