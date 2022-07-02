'Can't imagine how pregnant woman must be travelling': Hema Malini raises concern over potholes on Mumbai roads

File photo

Veteran Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini has expressed her disappointment with the current situation of Mumbai roads. Actor-politician shared her unpleasant experience as it took her about two hours to reach her home, she didn't spot any traffic police officer on the stretch who could guide troubled Mumbaikars to wade through the traffic on the city’s cratered roads.

She said that she can’t imagine how a pregnant woman must be travelling on roads ‘full of potholes’. While sharing her experience with ETimes, she said “I just can't imagine how a pregnant woman must be travelling on these roads that are full of potholes. My concern is that of a Mumbaikar and the job of the police is to control traffic and guide those travelling by road. Today I had a first-hand experience of it.”

She also added, “We have travelled so much on these roads for shootings, but now it is very difficult. Today's experience makes me say, Mumbai kya tha kya ho gaya hai. I really get scared to go out since there is so much traffic and chaos. In places like Delhi and even Mathura, although there is still a lot of traffic, things have been streamlined now.''

