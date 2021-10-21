Can't block roads in the name of protest: Supreme Court on farmers' agitation

Headlines

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

10 ​foods that can increase oxygen supply in blood​

Step inside National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's luxurious Rs 100 crore home

9 different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan's trailer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

HomeIndia

India

Can't block roads in the name of protest: Supreme Court on farmers' agitation

The apex court has given time till December 7 to the farmers' organizations to file a response regarding their removal from the road.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2021, 03:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the closure of roads by farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi. During the hearing of a petition filed to remove the farmers from the Delhi border, the court said that there can be debates about the agriculture law, but the question is, can roads be closed? 

The apex court has given time till December 7 to the farmers' organizations to file a response regarding their removal from the road.

During the hearing, Justice SK Kaul said that the roads should be clean, we cannot keep framing the law again and again, you have the right to agitate but cannot block the road. Now some solution has to be found. He said that even when the matter is sub-judice, they have the right to protest but the roads cannot be blocked. Roads are for people to come and go. We have a problem with the issue of road jams.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Government, said that the issue of January 26 was serious.

The Supreme Court said that we have issued notices to 43 farmer organizations. But only two organizations have responded. Farmer unions' lawyer Dushyant Dave said that the road has been closed by the police, not us. BJP was allowed to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan, we should also be allowed. On this, the Solicitor General said that there are many serious aspects of the matter. Dave said that there are fabricated things to defame the farmers. All the accused have got bail in the Red Fort case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that there are some hidden motives behind this demonstration. On this, Dushyant Dave, the lawyer of the farmers' organization, said that the government did not talk to the farmers before passing the law and now accusing them. He said that let the protesters come to Ramlila Maidan, the road will be empty. To this, the Solicitor General said that the permanent house of some people should be made in Ramlila Maidan itself.

The next hearing on the petition filed to remove the farmers from the Delhi border will be held on December 7.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch, date, time, predicted XI - All you need to know

Viral video: Epic river showdown - giant hippo's ruthless attack on lions stuns internet

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE