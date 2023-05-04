Businesswoman-Philanthropist Sudha Reddy Brings Exquisiteness To White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Sudha Reddy, the entrepreneur-philanthropist from Hyderabad has time and again shown her global influence. She was the first Indian dignitary invited to the Fashion 4 Development hosted “First Ladies Luncheon”, and one of the few Indian guests at the Met Gala 2021.

And on 29 April 2023, she made history, once again! Sudha Reddy was present at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2023 alongside celebrities like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Sophia Bush, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, J. Cameron Smith, Liev Schreiber, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Ego Nwodim, Bel Powley, Sofia Pernas, Rebecca Romijn, Rosario Dawson, John Leguizamo, Ke Huy Quan and many others.

The guest list for the event consists of carefully handpicked names and Sudha Reddy is the first ever public figure from Hyderabad to have been invited to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year. Priyanka Chopra made an appearance at the event in 2016. After Chopra, Reddy is the first person to be handpicked from India for the prestigious event in almost 7 years.

This year, the festivities began with a pre-taped cold open by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. was the headline entertainer.

Reddy was reportedly seen having a great time at the event. She was spotted interacting with other celebrity guests and having conversations about current affairs and corporate governance.

After the Correspondent’s Dinner, she attended two other similarly star studded events - the State Of Qatar WHC Soiree and CBS Afterparty. Here, she was spotted having nice conversations with the Ambassador of Qatar, Ambassador of Iran, Ambassador of France and other dignitaries.

Sudha Reddy has represented our nation at various international events and continues to bring laurels to the country through her charm and hard work.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)