BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

Heeraben Modi, 100, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away on Friday morning. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's U N Mehta Hospital.

Narendra Modi tweeted early this morning. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

"When I met her on his 100th birthday, he said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," he further said.

On Wednesday in the late afternoon, PM Modi and Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, paid his mother a visit.

She resided in Raysan in the Gandhinagar district with her youngest son Pankaj, a retired employee from the Gujarat government.

PM Modi dedicated a blog to his mother, Heeraben Modi underlining her sacrifices. "Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba Modi is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year.” wrote PM Modi.

Recalling hardships his mother faced during her childhood, PM Modi said, “My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers.” At a tender age, PM Modi’s mother lost her mother. He said, “She does not even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her lap. She spent her entire childhood without her mother.”

Modi remembered the small home in Vadnagar where he lived with his parents and brothers, which had mud walls and a clay tile roof. He listed a great number of ordinary challenges that his mother faced but conquered.

He described how his mother worked to support the family's meagre income in addition to performing all household duties by herself. To help with household costs, she used to wash utensils at a few different homes and carve out time to spin charkha.

According to PM Modi, his mother had a great deal of regard for people who work in cleaning and sanitation. His mother in Vadnagar would never let somebody clean the drain next to their home leave without offering them tea.

PM Modi said that his mother was incredibly kind and that she found satisfaction in other people's accomplishments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s mother Heeraben Modi's health condition is recovering, said the hospital authorities yesterday. "PM Modi`s mother Heeraben Modi`s health condition is recovering," said the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in a statement.

"Heeraba`s health is very good. Her health is recovering rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or so," a CMO said in a statement on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi visited his mother at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. Several leaders, ministers and world leaders wished a speedy recovery to PM Modi`s mother after she was admitted to a hospital.

Several leaders from other parties also wished for Heeraben’s speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love, and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon.

"Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also wished for PM Modi`s mother`s speedy recovery and said, "We all are with him (PM Modi) in this hour.

"Sri Lanka`s former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today wished speedy recovery to Heeraben."I wish my good friend PM @narendramodi`s mother Smt Heeraben Modi ji a speedy recovery from her recent ailment. Our prayers are with her for healing and good health," Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a tweet.