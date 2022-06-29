BREAKING: 'I am resigning as the Chief Minister': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

File photo

Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister. This comes minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay a floor test ordered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30.

"I am resigning as the Chief Minister," he announced in a Facebook live. He also announced his resignation from the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) post too.

The MVA government in Maharashtra was facing a political crisis after a revolt in Shiv Sena. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had been camping in Guwahati.

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the Governor on Tuesday evening after returning from Delhi, and submitted a letter to him demanding an immediate floor test.