Blinken's India visit: India to discuss Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific, Pak support to terror

As Delhi prepares for the high-profile visit of US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken this week, India will be calling on the "need for sustained pressure" on Pakistan when it comes to the issue of Islamabad's continuous support to terrorism. It is more than two years since Pakistan has been on the grey list of the anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force even as it drags its feet on the issue of action on united nations listed terror groups.

During the visit, the first by Blinken to Delhi regional security situation which means, "implications of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan" will be another key focus, sources have pointed out. Even as US forces leave the country for 20 years, the Taliban has been increasingly making territorial gains with reports of large-scale violence emanating from the country.

India has been engaging with the US in Afghanistan. Earlier this month, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar had met Dy NSA Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and US Spl Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad last week in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the connectivity summit.

Sources pointed out, both sides will "exchange assessments about the Indo-Pacific region" especially with a focus on the Quad and Quad vaccine initiative. The US plans to host the first in-person quad or India, Australia, US and Japan meet later this year in Washington. Before that a Quad foreign ministers meet will also happen. March saw the first Quad meet but at a virtual level with a key outcome on the Quad Vaccine initiative. Under the initiative, India will be producing vaccines by early 2022 which will be given to countries in the Indo Pacific.

During the Blinken-EAM Jaishankar talks, sources said, "will press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing the mobility of students, professionals, business travelers..", calling for the need for "ensuring open and consistent supply chains for materials and items required for vaccine production".

Both Blinken, Jaishankar have met each other 3 times previously--First on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign minister meet in London, then during EAM's bilateral visit to the US, and finally, on the sidelines of the G20 FMs meet in Italy.

On defence, "Sides are expected to explore ways and means to deepen their collaboration" which will cover policy exchanges, exercises, and defence transfers and technologies. Later this year, both sides will hold the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that will take place in the US.

Meanwhile, on US State dept officials saying Human rights will be raised during the visit, sources said, "Issues such as human rights and democracy are universal and extend beyond a particular national or cultural perspective". Sources explained, "India is proud of its achievements in both domains and is always glad to share experiences", adding, "as a long-standing pluralistic society, India is open to engaging those who now recognize the value of diversity."

Blinken is the 2nd Biden Administration official to visit Delhi this year. United States Secretary of Defense, General (Retd.) Lloyd J. Austin earlier this year visited New Delhi. From Delhi, Blinken will also go to Kuwait. WION was the first channel to break the story about Blinken's visit to India last week.