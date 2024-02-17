Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, who built Rs 3650 crore company, backed by Ratan Tata, plans to disrupt market with…

India's youngest IAS officer Smita Sabharwal Class 12th marksheet goes viral, check her marks in different subjects

PM Modi, Amit Shah arrive at BJP's national convention in Delhi to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategy

Viral video: Students throw unforgettable baby shower for professor, internet calls it 'super cute'

Allu Arjun says Pushpa 2 has bigger canvas, shares major update about part 3: 'We have exciting...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's youngest IAS officer Smita Sabharwal Class 12th marksheet goes viral, check her marks in different subjects

Viral video: Students throw unforgettable baby shower for professor, internet calls it 'super cute'

IND vs ENG: Can R Ashwin's substitute bowl and bat in 3rd Test? Rule says...

8 most beautiful pictures of space captured by NASA

How was Taj Mahal built during Mughal era? Check stunning images

7 yoga poses to improve gut and digestive health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Allu Arjun says Pushpa 2 has bigger canvas, shares major update about part 3: 'We have exciting...'

This woman, a musical genius, worked in brothel, was India's first crorepati singer, Gandhiji sought help from her for..

Rakul Preet Singh talks about importance of right partner, healthy relationship ahead of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi, Amit Shah arrive at BJP's national convention in Delhi to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategy

The event, set to take place at the Bharat Mandap, will kick off with an address by the party's national president, JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the gathering on Sunday.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday to attend a two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here. 

BJP national president JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival. PM Modi then visited an exhibition held at the Bharat Mandapam. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singhand other senior leaders arrived earlier on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam to attend the convention. 

A meeting of the party's national office-bearers will be held, followed by the hoisting of the party flag by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to inaugurate the national convention. Later, JP Nadda and PM Modi will address the party members at the convention. As per party sources, two proposals are likely to be presented during the meeting. 

The first proposal will focus on political issues, particularly emphasising Modi's vision of a developed India, while the second proposal is likely to be a gratitude note towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The convention will witness the participation of various dignitaries, including ministers from the central cabinet, national and state-level party officials, members of the national council, current and former MPs, MLAs, members of legislative councils, former state presidents, coordinators of the Lok Sabha clusters, mayors, chairpersons of municipal corporations and municipalities, district panchayat presidents, district presidents, district coordinators, state coordinators of various fronts, media, and social media and IT cell coordinators. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who died in prison

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail today: Check list of 27 stations, total length and more

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE