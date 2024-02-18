Twitter
BJP National Convention: Party passes resolution to establish 'Ram Rajya' in India for next 1000 years

The BJP's national convention on Sunday passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that this heralds the establishment of "Ram Rajya" in India for the next 1,000 years.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

The BJP's national convention on Sunday passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that this heralds the establishment of "Ram Rajya" in India for the next 1,000 years. "The construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in the ancient holy city of Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country," the resolution said. This convention heartily congratulates the leadership of the prime minister, it said.

 

 

It is noteworthy that Lord Shri Ram, Sita and Ramayana are present in every aspect of Indian civilization and culture, it said. Our Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya, it said. 

"Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji after returning to Ayodhya after the victory is proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights," it said.

The idea of Ram Rajya was also in the heart of Mahatma Gandhi who used to say that it is the idea of true democracy, the resolution said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

