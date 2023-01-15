‘BJP moral policing Urfi Javed, attacking Deepika Padukone for saffron bikini’: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Urfi Javed (R)

Slamming the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut said that the ruling party in the state has been attacking actresses like Urfi Javed and Deepika Padukone to distract people from real issues.

In a scathing attack against the BJP, MP Sanjay Raut wrote in his weekly column Rokthok for the party's mouthpiece Saamana that the politics in Maharashtra has “gone to the dogs” and that there is no issue raised in the state apart from Urfi Javed’s clothes.

This comes shortly after BJP leader Chitra Wagh issued a complaint against Urfi Javed for her revealing and skimpy clothes, and the social media influencer was called by the Mumbai Police for questioning regarding the complaint.

In his article, Sanjay Raut said, “BJP's moral policing of Uorfi Javed in the name of culture was avoidable. Now Uorfi has become famous and she is taking on the BJP leader. All this happened when a woman in Delhi was dragged by a car and her injured body was found without clothes.”

After Urfi Javed, Sanjay Raut touched on the protests raised by the BJP against Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie Pathaan, and how Deepika Padukone was attacked by the party leaders for wearing a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

In his editorial piece, the Shiv Sena MP wrote, “Was the anger against Deepika Padukone only for her saffron bikini? Deepika Padukone went to JNU and supported the students' protest which irked the BJP and now they made an issue out of Deepika's bikini while many BJP leaders in saffron clothes do many uncivilised things.”

Raut alleged that BJP leaders are linked to the Censor Board which is why several scenes were cut from the Deepika-SRK starrer Pathaan. He also said that when Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh was accused of sexual assault, BJP members were still talking about Urfi Javed and her clothes.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh had complained against Urfi Javed, saying that “half-naked women are openly walking in the streets.” Javed hit back at the BJP leader, saying that wearing revealing clothes is not a crime.

READ | Urfi Javed asks BJP leader Chitra Wagh to learn about Bhartiya Sanskriti first, says 'they were sex and females...'