Headlines

Meet DU woman who got married at 17, endured pain of partition, sold ice cream from home, now runs Rs 6,000 cr firm

Best places to celebrate New Year 2024 near Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru resident finds cockroach in Zomato-ordered food, company responds

Watch: Taimur Ali Khan performs at his school's annual function, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's reaction go viral

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond from UP gets 25 years jail for raping minor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best places to celebrate New Year 2024 near Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru resident finds cockroach in Zomato-ordered food, company responds

Watch: Taimur Ali Khan performs at his school's annual function, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's reaction go viral

Top 10 most-watched Indian titles on Netflix in 2023

Best gangster films to watch on Netflix

Bowlers with most no-balls for India in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Anup Ghoshal, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer, passes away at 77; Mamta Banerjee extends condolences

Indian Police Force teaser: Sidharth, Vivek, Shilpa fight against suicide bombers in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe series

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries in bathroom after Salman Khan calls him 'non-committal' contestant, netizens react

HomeIndia

India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond from UP gets 25 years jail for raping minor

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday after a court sentenced him to 25 years of hard prison for raping a girl nine years before.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A court on Friday sentenced BJP MLA Ramdular Gond to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a girl nine years ago, setting the stage for his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a lawmaker sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

Ahsan Ullah Khan, the additional district and session judge of the MP-MLA court in Sonbhadra, also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Gond which would be used in the rape survivor's rehabilitation.

The rape survivor is now married and the mother of an eight-year-old girl.

Special Public Prosecutor Satyaprakash Tripathi said the court held the MLA from Duddhi assembly seat -- reserved for Scheduled Tribes -- guilty on December 12.

The incident took place in 2014 and a case was registered against Gond under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) as well as under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the rape survivor's brother.

Gond was not an MLA at that time while his wife was a gram pradhan, Tripathi added. The trial in the case started in a POCSO court but was later transferred to the MP-MLA court when Gond was elected as a legislator.

Before the pronouncement of the verdict on Friday, the MLA's lawyer urged the court for minimum punishment. He also assured the court that Gond would take all care of the family of the rape survivor.

The rape survivor's brother expressed satisfaction over the court's verdict and said that she got justice after a long period of struggle. The MLA, who was lodged in the district jail was brought to the court and taken back to the prison after the verdict was pronounced.

With Gond facing the prospect of losing Assembly membership, he is set to join an ignominious list of lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh who faced similar action in the past.

In October 2022, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, representing the Rampur Sadar seat in the Assembly, and the BJP's Vikram Singh Saini, an MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, were disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

While the action against Khan was taken after being sentenced to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case, Saini was disqualified after he got a two-year jail term in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an MLA from Unnao, was disqualified from the assembly in February 2020 following his conviction in a rape case. He was earlier expelled by the BJP.

Azam Khan's son and Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan lost his Assembly membership in February this year after being sentenced to two years imprisonment for staging a sit-in on a highway after his cavalcade was stopped by the police for checking following an attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on December 31, 2007.

In May this year, BSP MP from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being sentenced to four years imprisonment in a kidnapping-and-murder case.

Afzal Ansari, the MP from Ghazipur, was sentenced by an MP/MLA court in connection with the murder of BJP MLA from Ghazipur Krishnanand Rai in 2005 and the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.

His brother Mukhtar was also convicted in the same case and sent to 10 years in jail.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond from UP gets 25 years jail for raping minor

'I Wanna See You Dance': Ananya, Siddhant's dance number from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has fans calling it ‘80s ka disco song’

From Khajjiar to Dzukou Valley: Must-visit hidden gems in India

Anup Ghoshal, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer, passes away at 77; Mamta Banerjee extends condolences

AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE