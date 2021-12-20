Bizarre Railways scam unfolds in Bihar: Engineer sells train engine using fake documents

In a bizarre con-act, an engineer from the Samastipur Railway Division in Bihar sold off a railway locomotive engine. The railway employee from the Samastipur Loco Diesel Shed named Rajiv Ranjan Jha managed to sell an old steam engine lying at the Purnea Court Station, as per multiple reports in leading Hindi dailies. He was reportedly aided by a security personnel and other station officials.

In the carefully planned heist, the engineer sold off the railway asset along with fabricated DMI paperwork. The illegal sale reportedly took place on December 14 and the scam surfaced two days later. An FIR was lodged in the case on Sunday (December 19) at the Banmankhi RPF post based on the application of Purnea Court Station Outpost Incharge MM Rehman. Seven persons have been named in the FIR apart from the engineer and the security personnel posted at the shed.

How the scam unfolded?

On December 14, the engineer was found by the Outpost in charge to be deconstructing the engine using a gas cutter. He was being helped by a helper called Sushil. When asked to stop the work, the engineer used a fake letter to persuade the official that the scrap from the engine had to be sent back to the diesel shed. When an official checked the register and saw a pickup van entry a next day, she could not find any scrap from the engine in the shed. When she informed authorities about it, they found out that there had been no order by the DMI to cut the engine apart.

Authorities are now on the lookout for the accused as well as the pickup van on whose name an entry was made in the register. Meanwhile, the DRM has ordered the suspension of the engineer, the helper and one security personnel posted at the diesel shed.