Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM for the 8th time today, know top updates on BJP, JD-U rift

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar (File photo)

Bihar political crisis: Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke off his alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), causing a major disruption in the political climate of the state. JD(U) has now once again joined hands with RJD, its frenemy RJD.

After forming a new alliance with RJD – an opposition party in Bihar led by Lalu Prasad Yadav – Nitish Kumar is set to form an alternate government in the state, with Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav as his Deputy Chief Minister while he holds the CM post.

Here are the top updates from the Bihar political turmoil –

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are set to take oath as the new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar today, August 10, at 2 pm, just one day after officially announcing the JD(U) and RJD alliance.

It has been learned that no other MLA for the alternate government will be sworn in today, and the new cabinet is set to be announced soon. Notably, Nitish Kumar will be taking the oath as the Bihar CM for the eighth time today.

After breaking off the alliance with BJP, Nitish Kumar announced that he will be forming a Mahagathbandhan with seven opposition parties and one independent party, including former rival RJD.

Nitish Kumar met with the Bihar governor twice on Tuesday, after which he tendered his resignation from the CM post in the state, rendering the BJP-JD(U) without its legs.

After the break-off between BJP and JD(U), the saffron party accused Nitish Kumar’s party of “betraying the mandate of the people” by forming a new government in the middle of the term. Some leaders also referred to him as “Paltu Ram”, a term coined for Kumar by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The new cabinet for the JDU-RJD government in Bihar has not been announced yet by Nitish Kumar, but it is confirmed that Tejashwi Yadav will be the new Deputy Chief Minister of the state. It is likely that Tejashwi’s brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, will also be handed a ministry in the state.

READ | DNA Exclusive: Nitish Kumar for PM in 2024? Has 'Sushasan Babu' got math right to fulfil his languishing dream?