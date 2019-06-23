Bihar: Encephalitis death toll rises to 167, Muzaffarpur remains worst-hit district with 129 dead

Two more children admitted with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur in Bihar have died, hiking the district death toll to 129.

Among them, 109 children have died at the SKMCH hospital alone, while 20 more deaths were reported from the Kejriwal hospital as well.

The second-most number of deaths have occurred in Bihar's Vaishali district, where 19 children were reported to have died, specifically in the villages around Hajipur. All of them suffered from high fever and convulsions and showed other symptoms indicative of AES, or as is locally known, Chamki fever.

The Begusarai district in North Bihar also reported the death of 6 children. BJP MP Giriraj Singh had earlier tweeted about the urgent need for arranging emergency aide at all levels for the ones affected with 'Chamki Bukhar'.

North-west of the Begusarai, the Samastipur district recorded the deaths of 5 children, some of them had been admitted at the Sadar Hospital in the city.

90 km away from Muzaffarpur, Bihar's capital city Patna is also in the grip of an AES scare, where the deaths of 2 children caused an alarm among the people, with parents taking their children to the hospital immediately at the slightest hint of illness.

Besides these places, the deaths of two children, one each at Gopalganj and Bhagalpur districts, have also caused alarm, with a strict vigil being kept in blocks to monitor disease symptoms.