Bihar: AK-47 recovered from home of 'baahubali' MLA Anant Kumar Singh

The Bihar Police on Friday recovered an AK-47 rifle from the residence of 'baahubali' Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh.

Singh is an independent MLA from Mokama Assembly segment in Patna district. A gangster-turned-politician, he was earlier in the JD(U) but contested the 2015 assembly election as an independent. He got his wife to contest on a Congress ticket from Munger Lok Sabha constituency in recently-held general elections.

Time Now reported that a bomb was also found at his residence near Patna following which the police called in a bomb squad.

It was not immediately clear in which case the raid was conducted as the MLA has several cases against him.

Earlier this month, Singh gave his voice sample to the police in connection with a case of alleged conspiracy to kill a contractor and his brother.

According to a PTI report, a notice was served to Singh, asking him to give his voice sample to match with a viral audio clip. In the clip, a man is heard plotting to kill Bhola Singh, and his brother Mukesh Singh. It was alleged that the man whose voice was recorded was Anant Kumar Singh.

Bhola Singh, a contractor who is said to be associated with the ruling JD(U), survived a bid on his life last month. In an FIR filed after the attack, he said that he suspected Anant Kumar Singh was behind the attack.

The purported audio clip surfaced soon after the attack.

Anant Singh, a former JD(U) leader himself, was believed to be close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but quit the party ahead of 2015 Assembly polls after he was arrested in a case of kidnapping and extortion.

He made his electoral debut in 2005 and won the Mokama seat against another gangster-turned-politician Suraj Bhan Singh.