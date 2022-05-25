Bharat Bandh on May 25: Who’s protesting and why, all you need to know

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2022, 06:04 AM IST

Bharat Bandh has been called on Wednesday (May 25) by the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF).

The Bandh has been called as the Central Government refused to conduct a caste-based census of the Other Backward Castes (OBC), said the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), Neeraj Dhiman.

The federation is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

The Bandh has also garnered the support of the Bahujan Mukti Party, whose acting state president DP Singh has urged the people to make it successful.

Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, has also extended his support to the Bharat Bandh on May 25.

Here’s why BAMCEF has announced a Bharat Bandh on May 25.

1. Central Government did not conduct an OBC census based on caste.

2. Regarding the scandals around EVMs in elections

3. SC/ST/OBC reservation in the private sector.

4. For resuming the Old Pension Scheme

5. For raising a voice against NRC/CAA/NPR

6. To introduce a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers

7. Demand for the separate electorate in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

8. Against forcing people to get vaccinated

9. Against the displacement of tribal people under the grab of environmental protection

10. Protection against the labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the COVID pandemic.

