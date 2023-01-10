Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to cut transit time to 1.5 hour, Bangalore-Nidaghatta stretch to have 5 bypasses

Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway: The travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is around three hours.

The under-construction Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is expected to be launched in February this year. According to reports, the mega infrastructure project will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or President Droupadi Murmu. There is no confirmation as to the launch event.

The travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is around three hours. After the expressway is built, the travel time will be cut by half. The high-speed stretch will ensure that the people of the nation cover the distance in just 1.5 hour.

The project cost is Rs 8,408 crore. The 117-km-long expressway will have carriages -- Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and then Nidaghatta-Mysore. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a recent tweet that the 52-km-long Greenfield stretch will have 5 bypasses which will reduce traffic blocks in the city.

The expressway will have a whopping 10 lanes. Six lanes will act as carriageway for highway traffic. The remaining four lanes served as service roads for rural traffic.

The expressway will be access-controlled in order to avoid any mishaps.

"Minimizing the congestion in Bengaluru by driving the crowd to a comparatively cheaper cost-of-living city, the project will extend paths for new investments through industries, real estate, and educational institutions in Mysuru," he tweeted.

Motorcycles, scooters, auto-rickshaws and slow-moving vehicles won't be allowed to ply on the expressway.

The expressway will be for heavy vehicles and cars. Lighter vehicles, including two-wheelers, will have to take the service road.