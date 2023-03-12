Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be inaugurated by PM Modi today: Check its toll charges, key features, benefits

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The 118-kilometer-long project's development cost amounted to roughly Rs 8,480 crores. The corridor should reduce travel time among some of the most well-known cities in Karnataka from three hours to 90 minutes or less.

National Highway 275 has been extended by the NHAI to a 10-lane highway, including the motorway. PM Modi previously highlighted the significance of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway connectivity project in terms of its contribution to the upward direction of Karnataka. Nitin Gadkari, the minister of road transport, emphasised how the highway will increase accessibility to places like Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, boosting those areas' tourism potential.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Toll charges

Depending on the type of vehicle, the cost for a single trip on this route (Bengaluru-Nidaghatta) varies from Rs 135 to Rs 880. For example, a monthly pass that would cover 50 single trips in a month was proposed at Rs 4,525 and would cost Rs 135 for single trips and Rs 205 for returns within a day. LMVs, including automobiles, may be required to pay a toll of Rs 250 for the full trip from Bengaluru to Mysuru, according to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Key features

There will be an access-controlled, 6-lane roadway with 69 bus bays, 49 underpasses, 13 overpasses, and fencing along both sides to ensure free and unrestricted travel.

Travellers passing between the two cities will be able to avoid all of these significant towns thanks to Bidadi's 7-kilometre bypass.

As part of the Union Government's Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP), the motorway is being built. Apparently, the motorway will not be open to bicycles, autos, or other slow-moving vehicles.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Benefits

Reduces travel time from Bangalore to Mysore from three hours to 90 minutes.

Increases road safety.

Amplifies the national economy.

Improves interconnectivity.

Decreases pollution.

Speeds up the city's development and growth.

