Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bengal: Eight drown in flash flood in Jalpaiguri's Mal river during idol immersion

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara said several people have been swept away by the sudden swelling of the river.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 07:07 AM IST

Bengal: Eight drown in flash flood in Jalpaiguri's Mal river during idol immersion
Ambulance (Representational)

Jalpaiguri: At least eight people, including four women, drowned due to a flash flood in Jalpaiguri's Mal river during idol immersion on Dussehra. Several people are missing. The incident took place on Wednesday night. Hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of the river for the final ritual of this year's Durga Puja ceremony.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara said several people have been swept away by the sudden swelling of the river and the administration has so far rescued 50. 13 people are in hospital with minor injuries.

"The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration. The search operations have started downstream," she said.

State Backward Class Welfare Minister Bulu Chik Baraik said the death toll is likely to increase.

Baraik said he was present when the incident took place, PTI reported. 

"Several people have been swept away. Hundreds of people were present when the incident took place. Several are still missing," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari requested the state administration to step up the rescue efforts.

"Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as a flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress," he tweeted.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Durga Puja 2022: Missing Bengal? Check top 4 pandals to visit in Delhi
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Who is Sreenath Bhasi, Malayalam actor arrested for abusing female anchor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai power cut today: Check list of areas that will be affected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.