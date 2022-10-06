Bengal: Eight drown in flash flood in Jalpaiguri's Mal river during idol immersion

Ambulance (Representational)

Jalpaiguri: At least eight people, including four women, drowned due to a flash flood in Jalpaiguri's Mal river during idol immersion on Dussehra. Several people are missing. The incident took place on Wednesday night. Hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of the river for the final ritual of this year's Durga Puja ceremony.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara said several people have been swept away by the sudden swelling of the river and the administration has so far rescued 50. 13 people are in hospital with minor injuries.

"The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration. The search operations have started downstream," she said.

State Backward Class Welfare Minister Bulu Chik Baraik said the death toll is likely to increase.

Baraik said he was present when the incident took place, PTI reported.

"Several people have been swept away. Hundreds of people were present when the incident took place. Several are still missing," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari requested the state administration to step up the rescue efforts.

"Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as a flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress," he tweeted.