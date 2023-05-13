Search icon
Belgaum election results 2023 live updates: Counting begins for three assembly constituencies

In Karnataka election 2023, a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent was recorded.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

File photo

Counting of votes begins for the three Begaum constituencies today (May 13) at 8am. Belgaum comprises of three constituencies - Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Uttar and Belgaum Rural. The BJP and the Congress are set to engage in a two-pronged battle. The JD(S) has not fielded any candidates.

Asif Sait and Prabhavathi Mastmardi are fielding for the Belgaum Uttar and Belgaum Dakshin seats, respectively, for the Congress. Meanwhile, Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar has contested from rural Belgaum.

For BJP, Ravi Patil contested from Belgaum Uttar, ABhay Patil from Belgaum Daksin and Nagesh Mannolkar from the Belfaug Rural constituency.

