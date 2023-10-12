Headlines

Aarya 3 trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen turns ‘rakshas’ to protect her children as her new enemies try to hunt her down

IMD issues 'orange alert' in these states; check list here

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Rohit Sharma breaks his World Cup record ahead of IND-PAK clash

Meet actor who has worked in 400 films, not a single movie crossed Rs 100 crore, is still called a superstar

Batla House encounter: Delhi HC refuses to confirm Ariz Khan death penalty, upholds conviction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad crime branch arrests culprit behind 'bomb threat' mail to BCCI | INDvsPAK

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma Hits 31st ODI Century As India Wins 2nd Match Of World Cup 2023, Beats Afg

Aarya 3 trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen turns ‘rakshas’ to protect her children as her new enemies try to hunt her down

Maharana Pratap to Prithviraj Chauhan: Lifespans of Rajput kings

Navratri 2023: Significance of the 9 colours of 9 dieties whorshipped

Indian cities that are famous for non-vegetarian foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad crime branch arrests culprit behind 'bomb threat' mail to BCCI | INDvsPAK

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma Hits 31st ODI Century As India Wins 2nd Match Of World Cup 2023, Beats Afg

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli And Naveen Ul Haq Share Heartwarming Hug; Light Moment Between Players

Aarya 3 trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen turns ‘rakshas’ to protect her children as her new enemies try to hunt her down

Film festivals going digital is testament to cinema's resilience in post-Covid world

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

HomeIndia

India

Batla House encounter: Delhi HC refuses to confirm Ariz Khan death penalty, upholds conviction

The Delhi High Court commuted the death penalty given to Ariz Khan and upheld his conviction in the Batla House encounter case.

article-main
Latest News

IANS

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Upholding Ariz Khan's conviction in the 2008 Batla House encounter case, the Delhi High Court on Thursday commuted his death penalty handed by a trial court to life imprisonment.

On August 18, the court had reserved its verdict on the confirmation of death penalty to Khan in the case, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and decorated Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma were killed in Jamia Nagar.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma granted the relief to Khan, turning his death sentence to life-time jail. A copy of the detailed order is awaited. The high court had earlier received a reference for confirmation of the death sentence handed to Khan.

Days after the serial blasts in the national capital, in which over 35 people were killed and more than 150 were injured, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had on September 19, 2008 carried out an encounter at Batla House in Jamia Nagar. Sharma had raided the place looking for terrorists responsible for the blasts

Ariz Khan was convicted for the murder of Sharma and other offences on March 8, 2021 and was sentenced to death on March 15, 2021, while another convict, Shahzad Ahmed, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

The trial court had convicted Khan, saying that it was duly proved that he and his associates murdered the police officer. The convict was sentenced to death and a fine of Rs 11 lakh was imposed on him, making it clear that Rs 10 lakh should be immediately released to the family members of Sharma.

The court had called the case a "rarest of the rare" while awarding death penalty to Khan, who had fled from the spot and was declared a proclaimed offender.

He was arrested on February 14, 2018. The police claimed that he was present at Batla House and managed to give police a slip during the encounter.

READ | President Murmu visits Vaishno Devi; inaugurates skywalk, remodelled Parvati Bhawan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man tries to eat gigantic 5kg samosa, internet calls him 'Baahubali'

This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE