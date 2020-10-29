Ballabhgarh murder: One arrested for providing pistol to Tauseef

One more arrest was made on Thursday in the Ballabhgarh murder case in which a 19-year-old girl was shot dead in broad daylight by a one-sided lover. The officers of Faridabad Crime Branch nabbed Azru, who provided a country-made gun or 'katta' which was used to commit the crime.

One more arrest was made on Thursday in the Ballabhgarh murder case in which a 19-year-old girl was shot dead in broad daylight by a one-sided lover. The officers of Faridabad Crime Branch nabbed Azru, who provided a country-made gun or 'katta' which was used to commit the crime.

He was arrested from Haryana's Nuh after conducting raids in more than a dozen places.

This is the third arrest made in the case. Earlier, the two accused -- Tauseef Ahmed and Rehan were arrested for the killing Nikita Tomar, a B.Com student from Ballabhgarh in Faridabad who was murdered outside the Aggarwal College on Monday.

The horrific incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Haryana Police to probe the case has recovered the murder weapon and also traced the owner of the white i20 car used by the main accused Tauseef. The car is registered in the name of a person from Delhi, who has been called by the police for questioning. The car is yet to be recovered.

The SIT also reached the victim's residence as it formally began its investigation into the case, which has triggered national outrage.

Tauseef is said to have confessed to the crime. He said, "I killed her because she was going to marry someone else", he reportedly told the investigators.

During the interrogation, Tauseef also claimed that his career was ruined because of a case filed by Nikita's family in 2018. "I couldn't study medicine because I was arrested. And hence I took revenge," he said.

After his offer of 'friendship' and conversion to Islam was rejected by Nikita, Tauseef was infuriated and decided to teach Nikita a lesson. He planned to kill her and shot her dead as she came out of college after her exam on Monday.

As per the investigators, Nikita and Tausif had a conversation a day before the murder took place.

With the investigation underway, several intriguing facts have also come to light, exposing Tauseef’s family’s strong political connections, which is why he managed to do away after committing such heinous crime.

According to Nikita's father, Tauseef's family has a political lineage. He said Khursheed Ahmed, a former Congress MLA of Mewat is the grandfather of Tauseef. While Khursheed Ahmed's brother has been a finance minister of Haryana. He further said that Tauseef's uncle Aftab Ahmed is a Congress party MLA from Nuh.

He also accused Tauseef's family of having close links with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.