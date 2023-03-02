Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri's brother Shaligram Garg arrested, know why

Bagheshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri's brother Shaligram Garg arrested

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri's brother Shaligram Garg has been arrested by the police, according to media reports. Garg was arrested by the Chhatarpur Police and will be presented in front of the court shortly.

According to media reports, Bageshwar Dham chief's brother Shaligram Garg was arrested by the police soon after an objectionable video of him went viral on social media.

In the video, Garg was seen getting in a ruckus with a Dalit family and abusing several members of the family. According to police reports, Shaligram Garg was inebriated at the time of this incident, and was also waving a gun while fighting with the Dalit family.

The police said that they will be taking Shaligram Garg into custody soon and he will be presented in front of the court regarding the matter. Reacting to this incident, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri said that the law will take its course as it will.

According to the police reports, there was a wedding ceremony taking place inside the home of the Dalit family, and Shaligram Garg reached the ceremony in an inebriated state. Reportedly, there was a dispute over a song.

