Backed by PM Modi: UP CM Yogi's photos with PM go viral, spark debates

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for election season, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to share photographs of himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside a poetic message. CM Adityanath posted a couple of pics of him and PM Modi immersed in talks, one clicked from the front and one of their backs.

In the pics, PM Modi’s hand is on CM Adityanath’s shoulder as they walk in a corridor. Alongside the pics, the CM also shared a small poem on the pledge to build a new India.

Ahead of the high-stake assembly election in UP in 2022, the two star campaigners of the party were seen engrossed in a discussion. Needless to say, the tweet quickly went viral on social media. Check out CM Adityanath’s post here:

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

As the BJP gears up for campaigning for the high-stakes election in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath will be hoping to retain power with the support of the high-profile campaigners.

The PM is in UP’s capital Lucknow for the DGP’s conference. He has been residing at the Raj Bhavan since Friday. The CM had gone to meet the PM on Sunday morning. The contents of the discussion are not known.

Soon after the pics were posted on social media, opposition leaders also shared their reactions. Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a poetic message of his own, implying that it was all for the sake of politics.