Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Babina: T-90 tank barrel burst kills 2 Armymen; how many total tanks Indian Army has?

The T-90 tank was manned by a crew of three personnel and was commanded by a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Babina: T-90 tank barrel burst kills 2 Armymen; how many total tanks Indian Army has?
T-20 tanks (File)

Two Indian Army personnel were killed and one was injured during a military exercise in Madhya Pradesh's Babina on September 6, Army officials said today. Per reports, the Army personnel sustained grievous burn injuries as the barrel of the Russia-made tank exploded. 

The T-90 tank was manned by a crew of three personnel and was commanded by a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).  

The commander and the gunner succumbed to burn injuries. The driver is out of danger and under treatment at Babina's military hospital.

The Army has launched a probe into the accident. 

"Two Indian Army personnel, including a JCO, lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," Army's official statement said. 

All you need to know about India's T-90 tanks

The T-90 tanks are Russian-made. It is the mainstay of India's tank regiments. It came into service in the Russian Army in 1992. The tank has a 125 mm smoothbore main gun, a robust engine, and the 1A45T fire-control system. It also has a state-of-the-art defense system. Its armor is a blend of high-grade steel, it has smoke grenade dischargers, Kontakt-5 explosive reactive armor (ERA), and the Shtora infrared anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) jamming system.

It has a V-92S diesel engine. The current iteration of the tank has a 1,250 horsepower engine. The 1,000 horsepower engine can attain a top speed of 60 kilometers per hour which is decent by tank standard.

In 2001, India purchased 310 T-90 tanks from Russia out of which 186 were to be locally assembled. In 2006, Indian and Russia signed another contract for 330 T-90S Bhishma tanks that were to be made in Tamil Nadu.

The Bhishma version of the tank is tailored for Indian use cases and is developed in collaboration with Russia and France. 

In 2021, the army was looking to upgrade its T-90 tank fleet with new components and soft and hard kill systems. 

By 2020, India has 2,080 tanks in service. 

India's first batch was inducted under a license in August 2009.

In 2012, India purchased 354 new tanks which had taken India's total tank strength to 4,500 tanks, including T-90 variants, T-72, and Arjun MBT. 

India planned to have 21 T-90 tank regiments by 2020, with 45 combat tanks and 17 training and replacement tanks per regiment. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari sizzles in blue dress, Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with Aditya Dhar
Koffee With Karan 7: From Best Moment to Best Rapid Fire, here are winners of Koffee Awards in season finale
Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and other India cricketers who own opulent restaurants
Queen Elizabeth II's estimated net worth REVEALED, know how much she leaves behind, what will King Charles III inherit?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.