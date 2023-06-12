Ayodhya: Ram Temple enters final ground floor construction phase, to be ready by this month | Photo: PTI

The ground floor of the three-storey Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in its final stages and the work on ancillary structures is going on in full swing for their completion by October this year, the temple authorities said on Monday. "The progress (in construction) of the ground floor of the Ram Temple was reviewed recently by senior members of the trust, including chairman of construction committee Nripendra Misra," according to a statement.

Engineering teams of Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers and representatives of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust participated in the review of the construction work, it added.

READ | Congress seeks judicial probe into alleged CoWIN data breach, govt calls leak reports 'mischievous'



