Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Leaders, actors and celebrities who are invited

India
Prominent cricketers, film stars, industrialists and renowned personalities from across the country have been invited.
Numerous political leaders, celebrities and business personalities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony. The preparations are ongoing before the inauguration event. Prominent cricketers, film stars, industrialists and renowned personalities from across the country are likely to be o the guest list.
While many political leaders have accepted the invitation, others have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of carving a narrative to its benefit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Who all have been invited?
Film industry:
Amitabh Bachchan
Rajinikanth
Madhuri Dixit
Anupam Kher
Akshay Kumar
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Chiranjeevi
Mohanlal
Dhanush
Rishab Shetty
Madhur Bhandarkar
Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt
Ajay Devgn
Sunny Deol
Prabhas
Yash
Tiger Shroff
Ayushmann Khurrana
Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala (Ram and Sita in the 1987 series Ramayan)
Renowned Industrialists:
Mukesh Ambani
Anil Ambani
Gautam Adani
Ratan Tata
Sportsmen:
Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli
Politicians:
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Manmohan Singh
HD Deve Gowda
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
BJP veteran LK Advani
BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi