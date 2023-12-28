Headlines

This B-town celeb is more popular than star kids Janhvi, Ananya, Nysa, Sara; hasn’t done single film, owns car worth Rs…

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Leaders, actors and celebrities who are invited

India suffer embarrassing defeat on South African soil in Test cricket history, trails 1-0 in 2-match series

Watch: Irfan Pathan apologizes to Sunil Gavaskar on live TV; India legend refuses to accept - Here's why

Meet man who is set to earn Rs 8300 crore per year 'for doing nothing'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This B-town celeb is more popular than star kids Janhvi, Ananya, Nysa, Sara; hasn’t done single film, owns car worth Rs…

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Leaders, actors and celebrities who are invited

India suffer embarrassing defeat on South African soil in Test cricket history, trails 1-0 in 2-match series

Here's how much Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, other south superstars charge per film

8 health benefits of mushroom

Barack Obama’s favourite films of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

This B-town celeb is more popular than star kids Janhvi, Ananya, Nysa, Sara; hasn’t done single film, owns car worth Rs…

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'questions were asked in Parliament' over her bikini photoshoot, Saif Ali Khan says he was...

This 90s actress, SRK's co-star battled cancer, underwent plastic surgery, became single mother, now she's...

HomeIndia

India

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Leaders, actors and celebrities who are invited

Prominent cricketers, film stars, industrialists and renowned personalities from across the country have been invited.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Numerous political leaders, celebrities and business personalities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony. The preparations are ongoing before the inauguration event. Prominent cricketers, film stars, industrialists and renowned personalities from across the country are likely to be o the guest list.

While many political leaders have accepted the invitation, others have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of carving a narrative to its benefit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who all have been invited?

Film industry:

Amitabh Bachchan

Rajinikanth

Madhuri Dixit

Anupam Kher

Akshay Kumar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Chiranjeevi

Mohanlal

Dhanush

Rishab Shetty

Madhur Bhandarkar

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Ajay Devgn

Sunny Deol

Prabhas

Yash

Tiger Shroff

Ayushmann Khurrana

Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala (Ram and Sita in the 1987 series Ramayan)

Renowned Industrialists:

Mukesh Ambani

Anil Ambani

Gautam Adani

Ratan Tata

Sportsmen:

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

Politicians:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Manmohan Singh

HD Deve Gowda

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

BJP veteran LK Advani

BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

    Farewell Vijayakanth, self-made superstar who challenged Rajni, Kamal; worked for free when big makers didn't cast him

    SocialKing.in: Dominating the 2023 Social Media Marketing Landscape

    Mahindra Thar 5-door may not be a ‘Thar’ officially, the new SUV will likely be named…

    Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi to Russia, says 'will be glad to see...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

    In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

    Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

    Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

    In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE