Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Leaders, actors and celebrities who are invited

Numerous political leaders, celebrities and business personalities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony. The preparations are ongoing before the inauguration event. Prominent cricketers, film stars, industrialists and renowned personalities from across the country are likely to be o the guest list.

While many political leaders have accepted the invitation, others have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of carving a narrative to its benefit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who all have been invited?

Film industry:

Amitabh Bachchan

Rajinikanth

Madhuri Dixit

Anupam Kher

Akshay Kumar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Chiranjeevi

Mohanlal

Dhanush

Rishab Shetty

Madhur Bhandarkar

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Ajay Devgn

Sunny Deol

Prabhas

Yash

Tiger Shroff

Ayushmann Khurrana

Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala (Ram and Sita in the 1987 series Ramayan)

Renowned Industrialists:

Mukesh Ambani

Anil Ambani

Gautam Adani

Ratan Tata

Sportsmen:

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

Politicians:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Manmohan Singh

HD Deve Gowda

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

BJP veteran LK Advani

BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi