Ayodhya Case: Eight temporary jails set up in UP's Ambedkar Nagar, security tightened ahead of verdict

The jails have been set up in schools in Akbarpur, Tanda, Jalalpur, Jaitpur, Bhiti, and Allapur.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2019, 03:01 PM IST

The Ayodhya district administration has set up eight temporary jails in different schools in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar so as to ensure law and order remains in control of the administration following the highly-sensitive Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict that is due soon. It was also mentioned that the principal and staff of these schools should provide basic amenities to the station in-charges while the jails are being set up in the schools.

The jails have been set up in schools in Akbarpur, Tanda, Jalalpur, Jaitpur, Bhiti, and Allapur.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to ensure strict security measures in Ayodhya, issuing necessary caution regarding the chaos that can ensue following the judgement on the highly volatile issue. The temple town is looking to be turned into a virtual fortress to stop any untoward incident that might pose a threat towards law and order. security arrangements have also tightened and Section 144 has already been implemented in Ayodhya as precautionary measures.

Citing intelligence inputs on terror threat, the Ministry has directed the UP government to ensure maximum deployment of the police force on the ground and keep tabs on rumours on social networking sites and through SMS when the apex court would announce its verdict.

 

 

The Centre has also given order to deploy 40 companies - around 4,000 personnel - of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) or paramilitary force in Ayodhya that includes 16 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), around six companies each of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and RAF. A total of 13 CRPF companies have already been sent to Ayodhya and others would be sent in two-three days, a Home Ministry source said, news agency IANS reported.

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had earlier asked Indians to accept the verdict with an 'open mind'. The organisation, in a post from its official handle on Twitter, stated that after the judgement, it is the responsibility of everyone to remain cordial.

On October 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed the people to maintain peace after the verdict in Ayodhya case. 

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case next week as Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires from office on November 17.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

 

(With Zee Media newsroom inputs)

