Atiq Ahmed’s link with ISI and Lashkar, 200 bank accounts uncovered: ED tightens noose around mafia boss

Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed (File photo)

Mafia boss and gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in an encounter in the state’s Jhansi district. Now, other central authorities are also tightening their noose around Ahmed and his family.

Yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate uncovered documents linked to 200 bank accounts and property worth crores in the residence of Atiq Ahmed. Further, it also seized documents that linked the gangster to 50 shell companies.

According to a source, the raids were conducted at the premises belonging to chartered accountant Sabeeh Ahmed, Asif Jafri, Seetaram Shukla, real estate developers Sanjeev Aggarwal and Deepak Bhargav, advocate-cum-accomplice Saulat Hanif Khan and other aides Khalid Zafar, Asad, Vadood Ahmed, Kali, and Mohsin.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has confessed that he has direct connections with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as per the charge sheet filed by UP Police.

"I have no dearth of weapons because I have direct connections with Pakistan`s ISI and terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Weapons from Pakistan are dropped on the Punjab border with the help of drones and local connections collect them. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir get weapons from this consignment. If you take me with you, I can help you recover that money, arms, and ammunition used in the incident," the charge sheet mentions Atiq Ahmed as saying.

This means that troubles are mounting for Atiq Ahmed and his elder son Ashraf, both of whom remain lodged in jail in relation to the Umesh Pal murder case. Asad Ahmed, who was shot dead by the police, was the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

According to the CCTV footage of the incident, Asad Ahmed and his aide Ghulam were the ones who had fired shots at Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, whose murder was also allegedly committed by Atiq Ahmed and his henchmen.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | ‘Tribute to my son’: Umesh Pal’s family reacts on Asad Ahmed’s encounter