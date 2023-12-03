Assembly Elections Results 2023 today: When, where and how to watch results LIVE

Everything you need to know about where, when, and how to watch the results of the assembly election 2023 is provided here.

The results of the assembly elections 2023 in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh will be released shortly. In a single phase, 199 of the 200 state assembly seats in Rajasthan were up for election. Following the elections, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot declared his readiness to win a second term in office and voiced his confidence in the party.

Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, Congress and the BJP are hoping to take control in the assembly elections of 2023. Even though the Congress won the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in 2018, Kamal Nath stepped down as the state's chief minister in 2020 as a result of the resignations of 22 MLAs associated with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the party and joined the BJP.

Taking a look at Chhattisgarh, security concerns led to two phases of elections in only this state. Nevertheless, in the initial phase, as the four polling parties—accompanied by security personnel—were making their way to their designated polling places, Naxalites set off an IED blast.

In 2023, Telangana was the final state to hold assembly elections. In Telangana's 119 seats, there is a tough contest going on between the Congress, the BJP, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Everything you need to know about where, when, and how to watch the results of the assembly election is provided here:

On December 4, the outcomes of the assembly elections in four states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh—will be announced today. Additionally, the results of the Mizoram elections have been rescheduled for tomorrow.

How and where to check Assembly Election Results 2023?

ECI's official website will provide live updates about the Assembly Election Results 2023 for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. On results.eci.gov.in, the real-time updates will be shown. You can view our live coverage of the elections for the most up-to-date information and commentary, click here.