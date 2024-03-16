Assembly Elections Date 2024: EC announces voting dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha,

The 17th Lok Sabha's tenure in India is scheduled to end on June 16, 2024. The General Elections to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha is going to be held this year. The Election Commission has announced the Assembly election dates for some states, along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has announced the dates of polling in various states. The date of poll in Andhra Pradesh is May 13, in Arunachal Pradesh is April 19, and in Sikkim is also April 19. In Odisha, the first phase of voting is scheduled for May 13, the second phase on May 20, the third phase on May 25, and the fourth phase on June 1.