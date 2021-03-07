Assembly Election 2021: PM Modi to address 7 lakh people at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground - arrangement details here

The dates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 is out and all parties are making their last-minute efforts to woo voters. It is a do-or-die situation for both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In order to campaign in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground today.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the party's central observer for West Bengal, claims this to be one of the biggest rallies in poll-bound West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address at least 20 rallies in West Bengal during the campaigning for the Assembly polls, beginning today when he will address people at Kolkata's Brigade ground.

PM Modi's Kolkata rally will culminate the BJP's state-wide Parivartan Yatra that covered West Bengal's 294 Assembly constituencies.

The Assembly Elections will take place in eight phases in West Bengal, beginning from March 27 and the final round of voting will take place on April 29. Counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

Arrangements made for PM's rally

The Kolkata Police and Central security agencies have intensified security cover in Kolkata.

Over seven lakh supporters are expected to attend PM's rally.

Security agencies have put up four-layered barricades in front of the podium from where PM Modi is scheduled to address the gathering.

There will be two more small platforms along with the main dais-one for local BJP leaders and another for journalists.

1,500 CCTV cameras will be installed in and around the Brigade Parade Ground.

The ground will be barricaded with wooden logs to keep a tab on the movement of the crowd.

The vehicular movement will be restricted, in busy stretches like Khidirpur, AJC Bose Road, Hastings, Cathedral Road, and Hospital Road.

Entry for outside goods vehicles in Kolkata will be restricted till 8 pm today.

Movements of trams will also be suspended near the Brigade Parade Ground area.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) officials, along with the Kolkata Police, will supervise the entire security mechanism.