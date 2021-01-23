Assam: PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates to indigenous people in Sivasagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday and distributed land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people in Sivasagar, under the state government programme to one lakh beneficiaries.

"Today I am here to be a part of your happiness and celebration as our government in Assam has completed a huge task. Today, those who love Assam and are from the state are getting recognition of their land," Modi said reiterating his government's commitment to give land rights to the indigenous people of the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Assam`s Sivasagar, he said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has always kept the preservation of the Assamese culture in its top priority list and implemented policies for protection of the Assamese language and promotion of its literature.

According to the PMO release, taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the Assam government came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people."The issuance of patta/allotment certificates for indigenous people of Assam has been given highest priority in order to instil a sense of security amongst them.

Assam had 5.75 lakh, landless families, in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. The ceremony on January 23 marks the next step in this process," the release stated.

"The fast-paced development of Assam is very important to us. The way to `Atmanirbhar Assam` is through `Atmavishwaas` (self-confidence) among the people here. 40 percent of the state`s population is taking benefit of `Ayushmaan Bharat` scheme of the Central government," PM Modi said.

"Rapid development of Assam and Northeast India is integral to AatmaNirbhar Bharat. The road to an AatmaNirbhar Assam is through the confidence of Assamese people. Assam has seen unprecedented developmental work in the last few years," he added.

PM Modi further said: "In the last six years, Assam and Northeast are witnessing unprecedented development in terms of connectivity and other infrastructure. Today, Assam and Northeast are widening our connection with the Eastern Asian countries under the `Act East` Policy. Assam is developing as a major part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat with better infrastructure."

The Prime Minister said a large part of Assam has now returned to the path of peace and development with the historic Bodo Agreement.

"The agreement was followed by the first elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council and representatives were elected. Now the Bodo Territorial Council will establish new paradigms of development and trust," he added.

PM Modi said over Rs 40,000 crores have been invested over the years on oil and gas-related infrastructure in Assam. Gas connectivity of North East and East India is going to be strengthened by the Guwahati-Barauni gas pipeline, he added.

He also lauded the Assam government`s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am sure they will take the vaccination programme ahead with the same enthusiasm," he added.

(With agency inputs)