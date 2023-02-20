Assam: Woman kills husband, mother-in-law; stores body parts in fridge

Representational Image

Several days after killing her husband and mother-in-law in Guwahati, a woman allegedly stored their body parts in a fridge and later disposed of them in a river.

The crime allegedly took place seven months ago in the Noonmati neighbourhood of the city, but only came to light on Monday when the accused purportedly confessed.

Bandana Kalita, the accused, allegedly told a senior police officer that she and two companions murdered her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey on August 17, 2022.

"Following the murders, Kalita stored the victims` body parts in a refrigerator and left the house. She returned four days later, on August 21, and disposed of the body pieces into Meghalaya`s Dawki River, which is at a distance of at least 200 km from Guwahati," the officer added.

Neighbours of Kalita's corroborated to police that they observed her burning items on her patio. Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, two of Kalita's acquaintances, have been detained on suspicion of murder.

The law enforcement officers are questioning them. The police have not released a comment about the event as of yet.

(With inputs from IANS)