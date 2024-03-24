Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra set the stage on fire at Jackky and Rakul's sangeet, video goes viral

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, party wise candidates, past results

Poland activates aircraft after Russian cruise missile enters Ukraine

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

Who was adult star James Deen, whose reputation crumbled after rape allegations?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra set the stage on fire at Jackky and Rakul's sangeet, video goes viral

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, party wise candidates, past results

Poland activates aircraft after Russian cruise missile enters Ukraine

Lowest totals by each team in IPL history

AI imagines Hollywood actors celebrating Holi in India

Easy tips to repair damaged hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Meet Bollywood’s ‘hottest villain’, who gave tough fight to Salman, Shah Rukh, now impressing fans as Ravan in…

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

HomeIndia

India

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, party wise candidates, past results

The upcoming Lok Sabha election for the Asansol constituency is scheduled to take place in April, with the voting set for May 13 (Phase 4) and the results to be announced on June 4.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The upcoming Lok Sabha election for the Asansol constituency is scheduled to take place in April, with the voting set for May 13 (Phase 4) and the results to be announced on June 4. Asansol saw the victory of BJP candidate Babul Supriyo in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with AITC candidate Moon Moon Sen coming in second. The margin of victory was 197637 votes. But after Babul joined the TMC, Shatrughan Sinha won the seat in the ensuing bypolls.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections, Shatrughan Sinha, a prominent figure in Bollywood and politics, has been selected as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Asansol constituency. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had initially announced the candidacy of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh for Asansol, but he later withdrew his name.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Babul Supriyo Baral of the BJP emerged victorious in Asansol, with the runner-up being Dola Sen of the AITC party. The margin of victory was 1469684 votes.

The Asansol constituency is one of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats, so staying informed about the candidates and the election process is critical for making an informed decision during the upcoming elections.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Sam Curran, Livingstone shine as Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets

DGCA slaps Rs 80 lakh fine on Air India for violations of…

This country imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on people who pick rocks and sand from its beaches because…

CBSE announces disaffiliation with 20 schools following malpractice, check list here

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement