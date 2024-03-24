Asansol Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, party wise candidates, past results

The upcoming Lok Sabha election for the Asansol constituency is scheduled to take place in April, with the voting set for May 13 (Phase 4) and the results to be announced on June 4. Asansol saw the victory of BJP candidate Babul Supriyo in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with AITC candidate Moon Moon Sen coming in second. The margin of victory was 197637 votes. But after Babul joined the TMC, Shatrughan Sinha won the seat in the ensuing bypolls.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections, Shatrughan Sinha, a prominent figure in Bollywood and politics, has been selected as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Asansol constituency. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had initially announced the candidacy of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh for Asansol, but he later withdrew his name.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Babul Supriyo Baral of the BJP emerged victorious in Asansol, with the runner-up being Dola Sen of the AITC party. The margin of victory was 1469684 votes.

The Asansol constituency is one of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats, so staying informed about the candidates and the election process is critical for making an informed decision during the upcoming elections.