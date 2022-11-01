Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'...as if not Indian': Bengaluru court sentences man to 5 years over FB posts on Pulwama attack

Rasheed celebrated the attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel had died, and mocked the Indian Army.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:01 PM IST

'...as if not Indian': Bengaluru court sentences man to 5 years over FB posts on Pulwama attack
Karnataka (File)

A special court in Karnataka's Bengaluru has sentenced a 22-year-old man to five years in imprisonment for making derogatory remarks on Facebook following the 2019 Pulwama terror attack against CRPF jawans. The accused Faiz Rasheed had been in jail for three-and-a-half years. The court found him guilty of promoting enmity and destroying evidence.

Rasheed celebrated the attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel had died and mocked the Indian Army. He made around two dozen such remarks. 

The court said the accused made derogatory posts on his Facebook account supporting the suicide attack made on CRPF Jawans at Pulwama with an intention to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. It said the act was prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religions. 

It also noted that the accused posted the comment with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and integrity of India. 

The defence said since the man was 19 at the time of making the comments, he should be released. The court, however, refused as -- it said-- his act was deliberate. 

Also read: Karnataka: Dussehra procession breaks into Mahmud Gawan madrasa to perform puja in Bidar district, 9 booked

"The accused has not made derogatory comments one or two times. He made comments on all the posts made by all the news channels on Facebook. Moreover, he was not an illiterate or ordinary man. He was an engineering student at the time of the commission of the offence and he made the posts and comments intentionally on his Facebook account," the court observed.

"He commented more than 24 times and he celebrated the death of the great souls as (if) he is not an Indian. Therefore, in the opinion of the court, if three years imprisonment is imposed for the offence punishable under section 153A and 201 of IPC respectively and five years imprisonment is imposed for the offence punishable under section 13 of UA (P) Act, it is proportionate to the crime committed by the accused," it said deciding the quantum of punishment.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
iOS 16 available for iPhone users in India: How to download and use top 5 features of new Apple update
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Ahead of Chup release, here are 5 must-watch South Indian films of Dulquer Salmaan
Ralph Lauren shares Jennifer Lopez's wedding gown photos, reveals it featured pearls and crystals
5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kapoor Watch Company raided by I-T department, know how much they earned in 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.