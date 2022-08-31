Search icon
Arunachal Pradesh: Mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing from Mount Kyarisatam, search operations underway

Arunachal's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs said that Indian Army helicopters were called in but operation was postponed owing to poor weather.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

Photo: Twitter/ @MamaNatung

While on an excursion to Mount Khyarisattam, Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra, who is the first person from Arunachal to climb Mount Everest, and his companion Niku Dao, have been missing for the previous seven days. Arunachal's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Mama Natung, said in a statement to the media that the Indian Army helicopters were called in but the operation was postponed owing to poor weather.

The administration has been told to begin the search and rescue effort on foot. " We have chosen to deploy our Assistant Director with the East Kameng district administration's search and rescue operation team," said Natung. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu had earlier expressed concern for Tapi Mra's safety and announced that the state's Department of Sports was preparing a plan to find him.

"My prayers for safety of Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale Mt Everest, who`s been reportedly missing with a porter since last week during an expedition to Mt Khyarisattam in #EastKameng district. State's Dept of Sports is ready with plans to trace Mra," he said in a tweet.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

